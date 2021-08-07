Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bajrang Punia’s family says he will return with a medal

Wrestler Bajrang Punia lost the men’s freestyle 65kg bout to three-time world champion Haji Aliev in the semi-finals of Tokyo Olympics, but his family is still hoping that he will secure the bronze medal
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Bajrang, who hails from Khuddan village in Jhajjar, began the day by defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Ernazar Akmataliev and then pinned Iran’s Morteza Cheka Ghiasi to reach the semi-finals.

Bajrang’s family, friends and well wishers turned up in large numbers to catch the high-voltage match in Sonepat where his parents are staying.

After he faced defeat in the semi-finals, his father Balwan Singh was teary-eyed but people gathered there continued to cheer for Bajrang.

The family was happy when he reached the semi-finals and everyone was jubilant. However, after Bajrang lost the bout, the mood changed. But Balwan said all was not lost and there’s still hope for a bronze medal.

Balwan said Bajrang told him that he will give his best to bring an Olympic medal. “Wins and losses are part of the game. I am hopeful that he will be back with a medal,” he added.

