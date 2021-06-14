Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Bajwa writes to CM on medical college in Gurdaspur
others

Bajwa writes to CM on medical college in Gurdaspur

In a letter to the CM, Bajwa drew his attention to the promise he made in April 2018, on setting up a medical college in Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency; he also referred to the state govt’s June 10 announcement of four new medical colleges in Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Malerkotla
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa (HT PHOTO)

Chandigarh Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday urged Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to establish a medical college in Gurdaspur without further delay.

In a letter to the CM, Bajwa drew his attention to the promise he made in April 2018, on setting up a medical college in Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency. “A promise made by the CM cannot be broken as it is the promise of the government of the day. Anything less would be disastrous for the Congress in the region,” he said, referring to the state government’s June 10 announcement regarding four new medical colleges in Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Malerkotla.

The Rajya Sabha member urged the CM to move forward with the plans to establish the medical college in Batala in the name of Mata Sulakhni and dedicate it to the celebrations of the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak, whose marriage was solemnised there. “A medical college and hospital has been a long-standing demand of the people of Gurdaspur, as otherwise they have to travel to Amritsar for treatment of serious illnesses,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

No ‘paw-parazzi’ please: Puppy’s reaction to being filmed is hilarious. Watch

Mom describes daughter’s 35k Gucci belt as a school belt, video goes viral

Robert Irwin shares pic of giant tooth that fell out of crocodile’s mouth

Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP