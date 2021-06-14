Bajwa writes to CM on medical college in Gurdaspur

Chandigarh Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday urged Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to establish a medical college in Gurdaspur without further delay.

In a letter to the CM, Bajwa drew his attention to the promise he made in April 2018, on setting up a medical college in Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency. “A promise made by the CM cannot be broken as it is the promise of the government of the day. Anything less would be disastrous for the Congress in the region,” he said, referring to the state government’s June 10 announcement regarding four new medical colleges in Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Malerkotla.

The Rajya Sabha member urged the CM to move forward with the plans to establish the medical college in Batala in the name of Mata Sulakhni and dedicate it to the celebrations of the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak, whose marriage was solemnised there. “A medical college and hospital has been a long-standing demand of the people of Gurdaspur, as otherwise they have to travel to Amritsar for treatment of serious illnesses,” he added.