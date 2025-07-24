Bandhwari landfill to get 96 lakh green makeover

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has floated a tender worth ₹96lakh to beautify the Bandhwari landfill’s front-facing stretch along the Gurugram-Faridabad Road. The initiative, which is a part of a larger ₹2.45 crore revamp, aims to mitigate the visual and environmental impact of the landfill through a mix of landscaping, fencing and plantation, officials aware of the matter, said. To enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Bandhwari landfill stretch, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated a beautification drive along its periphery to shield the massive garbage dump from public view in Gurugram. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the project tender includes planting trees and shrubs, erecting fences, installing tree guards, and surface turfing alongside newly constructed view cutters. “Administrative and technical approvals were already granted. The tender will be opened on July 29,” he added.

“This is not just about hiding a landfill. It is about setting a new standard in how civic bodies deal with legacy waste sites. The beautification is part of a broader vision for ecological restoration and urban cleanliness. A long-term plan is also being drafted, and a Request for Proposal (RFP) will be prepared by the end of September after appointing a consultant. The aim is to develop a sustainable solution,” Dahiya said.

The MCG chief, along with additional commissioner Ravinder Yadav and Swachh Bharat Mission joint commissioner Dr Preetpal Singh, conducted a site inspection on Wednesday. The officials reviewed ongoing work at the site including the installation of view cutters, construction of an RCC drain, and preparations for the beautification project.

As part of the makeover, a 15-metre-wide and 400-metre-long cement concrete (CC) road will be built along the view cutters. A boundary wall, stormwater drain, and a second weighbridge to improve garbage truck movement are also part of the plan. Installation of jersey barriers between the road and view cutters is already in progress.

A commuter, Manoj Sharma, who is a resident of Sector 56 and works in Faridabad welcomed the move: “For years, we have driven past the landfill holding our breath. It’s unpleasant and embarrassing. If this makeover brings greenery and hides the garbage, it’s a win for everyone.”

Meanwhile, work on constructing view cutters, a boundary wall, and a stormwater drain worth ₹2 crore has already begun on July 14. According to MCG officials, view cutters are being installed to block direct sight of the landfill from the main road. Leachate and waste that had spread to the road outside the site have been cleaned and transferred inside, clearing the road and creating a dedicated internal route for garbage trucks—reducing traffic disruptions and improving hygiene.

A diesel generator has already been set up to ensure continuous power supply for these operations, allowing round-the-clock work at the site. With these steps, MCG aims to make the Bandhwari landfill a model for sustainable and citizen-friendly waste management.