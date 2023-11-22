Bangladeshi national awaiting deportation, evades ATS custody

HT Correspondent

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai: A 29-year-old Bangladeshi national, Anwar Alias Shahadat Hashim, managed to escape from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody. A case has been registered at the Kalachowkie police station.

Anwar had been apprehended by the Maharashtra ATS in 2020 for residing in India under false documentation. Following his conviction by the Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court, he served a ten-month sentence and was fined ₹500. Post-release, he was kept at the Kalachowkie ATS unit with deportation orders.

Detailing the escape, a police officer stated, “The court had also asked the agency to deport him back. He was detained for the same by the agency on Sunday, late night he went to the bathroom and later fled from the agency’s custody.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered against Anwar under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Foreigners Order, 1948.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON