Bangladeshi woman entered Tripura illegally to meet lover, arrested: Police

A Bangladeshi woman was arrested in Tripura for illegal border crossing two weeks ago, police said on Friday. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the woman, identified as Fatema Nusrat, entered Tripura to meet her lover. Nusrat, a resident of Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar, is married and is a mother of a three-year-old, said police.

She fell in love with Nur Jalal, alias Saddam, a Tripura resident, during his frequent visits to Bangladesh for his work, said police.

Nusrat has been staying with one Saddam at his house at Purba Fulbari, a village located at Churaibari, adjacent to the Tripura-Assam border for the past 15 days, police said.

Following her arrest on Wednesday, she was produced before a session court which granted her 14 days in judicial custody, police said.

“We got to know that a Bangladeshi woman was staying at his (Saddam’s) house following which our police team conducted a raid. They found her (Nusrat) and arrested her on Wednesday,” said officer in-charge of Churaibari police station Samaresh Das.

During preliminary interrogation, she admitted that she crossed the India-Bangladesh international border without valid documents, said Das.

“We forwarded her to the court, where she was sent to judicial custody for 14 days,” said Das. Nur Jalal is known to be absconding, he said.

A case has been registered against Nusrat under the Passport Act, said Das, adding further investigation into the matter has been launched.

