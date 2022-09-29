Bar owner booked for raping SoBo doctor

Mumbai: A bar owner from Colaba has been booked on charges including rape and cheating on the complaint of a 42-year-old South Mumbai doctor.

Dinesh Pujari, 43, who owns the popular Gokul Bar in Apollo Bunder, allegedly had sexual relations with the complainant under the pretext of marriage at her home and in several hotels in south-Mumbai.

According to the police, the complainant, an assistant homeopathy doctor, had met Pujari in January, 2011, in a gym. The woman claimed that Pujari was married but had told her he was divorced.

The police said that the complainant learnt only in 2013 that Pujari lives with his wife and is not divorced. “He later started blackmailing her with her photos with him and forced her to continue her relationship with him,” said the police officer.

The woman has claimed that Pujari also assaulted and abused her. During the lockdown, he borrowed money from her and did not return it, added a police officer.

Pujari has got interim protection from arrest from court. “The sessions court has given Pujari protection from arrest and asked him to co-operate with investigators,” said a police officer from Marine Drive police station.

Pujari, meanwhile, claimed that the allegations were false and that he had filed a case against the woman in May this year at Colaba police station. Pujari also said that she had threatened to get him booked in a rape case if he did not withdraw the case. “She had made several fake accounts and forwarded our photos to several of my relatives. She not only stopped at that but also posted some of our photos on the social media page of my daughter’s school. I had always told her that I am married and would never marry her. She later started forcing me to marry her and started creating ruckus outside my house,” said Dinesh Pujari, adding that he had given her several expensive gifts.