Home / Cities / Others / Barber held for raping 15-year-old girl in his shop
others

Barber held for raping 15-year-old girl in his shop

A barber has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl in his shop in Guru Nanak Pura
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:09 PM IST
HT Image

A barber has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl in his shop in Guru Nanak Pura.

The accused, identified as Suraj Kumar, 20, of New Kundanpuri, was arrested following a complaint by the girl’s father.

According to the complainant, his daughter was upset for the past few days. When he coaxed her to understand what’s wrong, she revealed that while she was at the Guru Nanak Pura market on February 9, a barber called her inside his shop and raped her.

As he threatened her to remain mum, she did not disclose the incident to anyone.

Sub-inspector Rajinder Kaur, the investigating officer in the case, said Kumar was unmarried. He has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code IPC, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He will be produced in court on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP