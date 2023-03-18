Bastar gramsabha prohibits tribals from working in fields of Christians, Hindus

A gramsabha in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar has passed a resolution to prohibit people from tribal community from working in the fields of Christians and Hindus, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. To be sure, the Bastar administration has said that there is no legal validity of such a resolution and action will be taken if any discrimination on the basis of religion is found. A resolution by the Bastar gramsabha said the tribal culture is on the ‘verge of ending in the near future’ due to the propagation of Christianity, Hinduism and other religions. (Representative Image)

The resolution, passed on Wednesday claimed that due to the propagation of Christianity, Hinduism and other religions and conversion of tribals, an atmosphere of untouchability, differences of opinion, disturbance etc are prevalent in the village and tribal culture is on the ‘verge of ending’ in the near future.

The gram sabha also passed a resolution to not allow cremation for the people following Christianity within the boundary of the village and banned the celebration of religious festivals of other religions in the village territory.

It also said that the gramsabha will have the right to take actions against outsiders who ‘propagate any other religion within the village’.

“If tribals and villagers are found working at the places of Christians, then the gram sabha will take ₹5,000 as punishment from the said persons,” the resolution said.

Bastar collector Chandan Kumar said, “There is vested interest and some people are trying to disturb the fabric of the society by issuing such diktat which is completely illegal.”

“They have no right to organise a gramsabha for creating discrimination or division in the society. They are misinterpreting PESA Act and Chhattisgarh Panchayat Raj Act 1993 and creating a divide, which is illegal. If anyone discriminates against others on the basis of religion, caste or community, action will be taken,” he added.

The collector said that officials will be visiting the village soon.