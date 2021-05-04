Be mental support for people amid Covid: UP CM to sportspersons

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the sportspersons in the state to become the mental support and strength for people and the society for fighting and overcoming the pandemic.

“This is a pandemic. In a pandemic, no amount of resource is enough and today all need mental support and strength. And who are accustomed to taking on challenges in life better than sportspersons? Who knows the value of teamwork (which we need in these times) better than the sportspersons? Sportspersons should become the support that society is looking for. Ask people to follow guidelines,” Yogi said while interacting with national and international sportspersons across the state via videoconference.

Yogi said this was not the time for making unnecessary comments, spreading myths and rumours. Doctors, nurses, other frontline workers were all fighting Covid with dedication. It’s time to stay united and win the war against Covid, he added.

The interaction involved sportspersons from various fields like hockey, cricket, athletics etc in which state sports director RP Singh also participated.

Former international cricketer Suresh Raina said there was a need to be united to defeat Covid and for prevention alertness was utmost. Preeti Dubey, a hockey player, said people can defeat Covid positive status by internal positivity and people should work on strengthening their immunity.

Ashok Kumar, a former Indian hockey player and son of legendary former Indian hockey wizard Dhyan Chand, said a balanced and disciplined lifestyle was significant in either preventing or overcoming the disease. He said people should include yoga and exercises in their lifestyle to stay fit.

Vijay Singh Chauhan, an athlete, said people should steer clear of all kinds of misinformation and rumours and be vary of such people who were spreading negativity.