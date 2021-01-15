B.Ed student killed, friend injured in accident in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 23-year-old B.Ed student died while her classmate was injured when a cab allegedly hit their two-wheeler in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida on Thursday. The victims were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared Manju Nagar dead. Her friend Neha, 22, is admitted to a hospital.

Manju was a resident of Roja Jalalpur village in Greater Noida while Neha is a resident of Bisrakh. They were B.Ed students at Sharda University in Greater Noida. Manju’s uncle Nagendra said Manju had left home on her two-wheeler for her university Thursday morning. “She picked up her friend on the way and went to the Knowledge Park area. When they reached near the NASA roundabout, a speeding cab came from the wrong side and collided from the front,” he alleged.

Manju and Neha were thrown off the scooter. A police team from Knowledge Park police station reached the spot and admitted them to a private hospital, where Manju was declared brought dead, while Neha is recovering.

The police team detained the cab driver and seized the car. There was a passenger in the cab as well who told the police that the driver was allegedly talking to someone on the phone when the accident took place.

Varun Pawar, SHO, Knowledge Park, said the police have not received any complaint in this matter. “We have detained the cab driver. The victim’s family was busy with the last rites. We will register a case once the complaint is filed,” he said.

Ajit Kumar, a spokesperson for the university said: “At present, classes are not held and there is no compulsion for students to visit the campus. We are looking into the matter.”