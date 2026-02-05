Bee attack at Jalaun cremation injures 50 mourners

Pandemonium prevailed at a cremation ground in Kadoura on Thursday afternoon after a swarm of bees attacked mourners during the last rites of an elderly man, injuring more than 50 people, including women and elderly villagers. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident occurred at Dala Ka Purwa in Kudaura, Jalaun.

According to villagers, smoke from burning cow-dung cakes used during the cremation disturbed beehives on a nearby tree, triggering a sudden swarm of bees. The bees attacked people present at the site, leading to chaos and stampede-like scenes as mourners ran in different directions to escape the stingers.

At least half a dozen people reportedly lost consciousness on the spot due to multiple stings. Among those injured were Vijay, Bablu Singh, Raju, Pradeep, Dhaniram, Biru, Harshu, Munna, Rajjan, Jagannath, Lalaram and Shankar, along with several relatives who had come from outside the village. Locals said many people hid in bushes and nearby areas to escape the swarm.

Villagers rushed the injured to the community health centre (CHC) in Kadoura using private vehicles and ambulances. CHC superintendent Dr Uday Kumar said more than two dozen people were admitted for treatment, while others were given first aid and discharged. “All patients are stable and under observation. The situation is under control,” he said.