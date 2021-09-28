Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengal man sentenced for life by POCSO court for raping minor daughter
Bengal man sentenced for life by POCSO court for raping minor daughter

By Pramod Giri
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The man was arrested after an uncle of the girl lodged a complaint. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A court in north Bengal on Tuesday ordered life imprisonment for a 45-year-old man who was found guilty of repeatedly raping his minor daughter.

The order was passed by a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court in Kalimpong district. The guilty was also fined 1 lakh.

The man, who has three children, was arrested in September 2017 after a first information report (FIR) was filed by police.

Nisha Rai, public prosecutor of the POCSO Court, said, “The crime took place after the girl’s mother left home to marry another man. The guilty repeatedly raped his daughter and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone. It was only after the girl got pregnant that members of the family came to know about the crime.”

“The man was arrested after an uncle of the girl lodged a complaint. The girl was only 14,” said the public prosecutor.

The survivor, who is now an adult, lives in a safe home. She had to leave school as her pregnancy could not be terminated. The boy she gave birth to has been adopted by a couple.

