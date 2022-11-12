Bengali play marks start of golden jubilee celebrations of Prayagraj’s Jagat Taran School

Jagat Taran Golden Jubilee School’s three-day golden jubilee celebrations kick-started with the staging of a Bengali play ‘Bhanu Sundorer Paala’, at the Jagat Taran auditorium, on Friday.

The celebrations began with the lighting of the lamp by president of Jagat Taran Educational Society Pradeep Mukharji, school principal Shushmita Kanungo besides Anjan Chatterji and Ashim Mukharji from Roopkatha organisation.

The play was presented by artistes of Chakda Natyajan-Kolkata, who have presented this drama at more than 100 shows in Bangladesh and in India, under direction of Saik Siddiqui of Bangladesh, who is also the playwright. The play was inspired by William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

Those who acted in the play included Saurabh Biswas,Tarak Haldar, Suman Paul, Subhankar Sarkar, Priyanshu,Avik Dhar, Krishna Biswas and Urbi Bhattacharya.

On Saturday, another Bengali play ‘Billwamangal Kabyo’ by artistes of Chakdaha Natyajan organised by Roopkatha-Prayagraj will be staged under direction of Ujjawal Chattopadhyaya at the Jagat Taran auditorium at 7pm. ‘Billwamangal Kabyo’ penned by Girish Ghosh, will have leading dramatist and Bengali film actor Deb Shankar Haldar in the lead role.