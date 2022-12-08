Better policing: Prayagraj police commissionerate divided into three zones, 14 circles

The newly established police commissionerate at Prayagraj has been divided into three zones and 14 circles, stated the press release issued by Prayagraj police commissionerate.

The zones will be headed by DCPs, while circles will be under ACPs. Three zones will be city, Yamuna Nagar and Ganga Nagar. Three new circles have been formed for better control and maintaining law and order. Two more ACPs will be posted for law and order and crime, said police commissioner Ramit Sharma.

On Tuesday evening, Sharma held a meeting with all IPS officers, additional SPs and DSPs level officials. He later issued orders for postings of ACPs in 14 circles.

He said that process of transfer of magisterial powers would be completed soon. The ACPs wold be given training before they could hold courts at their offices. Hearings would be similarly carried out at DCP office and office of Police Commissioner.

He said there would also be posting of officials as ACP Traffic, ACP crime, ACP crimes against women, ACP office, ACP airport security, ACP law and order and ACP LIU. The only woman police official working as CO Jhunsi would now head ACP crime against women, he said.

SP crime will now be called ADCP crime, SP protocol as ADCP protocol and ADCP high court security. Two new DCP offices will be set up at Yamuna Nagar and Ganga Nagar, the release stated.

After establishment of police commissionerate in prayagraj, police commissioner Ramit Sharma and three ACPs have been posted here. However, joint commissioner of police and posting of the three DCPs is still to be done.

The new office for DCP in Ganga Nagar and Yamuna Nagar would be established soon.