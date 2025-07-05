Bhadri Naresh Uday Pratap Singh put under house arrest

Police put 13 people, including Raha Uday Pratap Singh, under house arrest for 40 hours from Saturday morning onwards owing to ongoing Muharram. The house arrest which started on Saturday morning at 5am will end after the end of Muharram at 9 pm on Sunday night. Police deployment outside Bhadri Mahal in Kunda Pratapgarh since Saturday morning. (HT Photo)

Police posted a notice of house arrest at the gate of Bhadri Mahal in the early hours of Saturday and a heavy police force was deployed outside the palace.

Bhadri Naresh Raja Uday Pratap Singh, father of seven-time MLA of Kunda, former cabinet minister and president of Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Raja Bhaiya, has been the target of police administration for the last 10 years.

In 2015, on the day of Muharram, the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and organising a huge bhandara at the Hanuman temple in Sheikhpur Aashiq village has become a problem for him.

The police administration banned the bhandara after the Muslim community opposed it. To ensure that Raja Uday Pratap Singh did not come out of his palace and visit the temple on the day of Muharram, he was put under house arrest along with his supporters.

Along with Uday Pratap Singh, his trusted men including Jitendra Yadav resident of Naubasta, Anand Pal resident of Barhaipur, Ramakant resident of Sheikhpur Aashiq, Bhawani Vishwakarma resident of Badupur, Ravi Singh, president of Kunda Bar Association, senior advocate Hanuman Prasad Pandey resident of Subhash Nagar, advocate Kesarinandan Pandey resident of Saraiyan Praveshpur, Jamuna Prasad Maurya, resident of Mian Ka Purwa Majhilgaon, Nirbhay Singh resident of Benti, Gaya Prasad Prajapati resident of Loharan Ka Purwa Sariyawan, Jugnu Vishwakarma resident of Gopalganj Shahpur, and Mohan, resident of Pannalal Road, Georgetown, Prayagraj have also been put under house arrest.

Raja Uday Pratap Singh had already expressed his apprehension by posting on his X account that could be again put under house arrest in a few days.

According to SDM, Kunda Vachaspati Singh, “to ensure that there was no disturbance on the day of Muharram and the festival was completed safely, 13 people including Raja Uday Pratap Singh have been put under house arrest for 40 hours in view of the possibility of breach of peace.”

A simian had died in an accident near Hanuman Temple at Shekhupur Ashiq village on 10th day of Moharram in 2005. Some residents of the village started reciting Hanuman Chalisa on 10th day of Moharram for the dead monkey.

In 2014, Uday Pratap had organised a Bhandara at the temple which is on the way to Karbala where Moharram processions were taken out. However, in 2015, there was tension among members of two communities on the 10th day of Moharram when Bhandara was organised while Moharram processions were being taken out.

Tension again prevailed in 2016 following which Pratapgarh administration put a restriction on organising a Bhandara. Raja Uday Pratap Singh had also approached the court for permission to organise a Bhandara but his pleas were turned down.

Since then, Raja Uday Pratap Singh is being put under house arrest on the 10th day of Moharram each year.