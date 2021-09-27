Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bharat Bandh: Life at standstill in Punjab's Bathinda, Faridkot and Moga districts
Bharat Bandh: Life at standstill in Punjab’s Bathinda, Faridkot and Moga districts

Long queues of trucks at Bhai Ghanaiyya Chowk, a highway junction connecting Bathinda with Patiala, Chandigarh, Ferozepur, Amritsar and Jalandhar besides Rajasthan
By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Farmers blocking the key Bhai Ghanaiyya Chowk in Bathinda on Monday in response to the Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha against the farm laws. (SAnjeev Kumar/HT)

Normal life was hit in south Punjab as traffic on highways and rail tracks was blocked on Monday morning in response to the Bharat Bandh call the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to protest the Centre’s three farm laws.

Members of state government employee unions joined the protesters in Bathinda, Mansa and Fazilka districts to express solidarity against the farm laws.

Also watch: Bharat Bandh: Farmers block rail tracks, roads in Punjab’s Barnala district

The protesters blocked the key Bhai Ghanaiyya Chowk, a national highway junction connecting Bathinda with Patiala, Chandigarh, Ferozepur, Amritsar and Jalandhar besides places in Rajasthan since 6am. Long queues of trucks transporting goods were spotted around the chowk.

Activists of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) blocked traffic at 15 places in Bathinda district.

In Faridkot, protesters blocked traffic on the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway number 54 at Tehna village.

In Moga, a large number of farmers assembled at 23 spots and ensured all markets were shut.

Milk supply suspended for the day

The supply of milk, fruit and vegetables was hit by the daylong protest. Milk unions in different districts have already announced that they are suspending supply on Monday.

Farmers disrupted rail services by squatting on tracks as a mark of protest.

District administrations in south Malwa have deployed a large number of police personnel to handle any untoward incident.

