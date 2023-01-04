Bharat Jodo Yatra’s first night halt in Uttar Pradesh at Baghpat village

After entering Uttar Pradesh from Loni in Ghaziabad district in the afternoon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra made its first stoppage at Mawikalan village of Baghpat district on Tuesday night.

Thousands of Congress activists, common people and over 100 ‘Bharat Yatris’—who have been with the Yatra since its beginning from Kanyakumari on September 7—will stay in 60 containers and especially designed tents put up on the outskirts of the village.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi walked in the yatra together from Loni area of Ghaziabad district. Priyanka also delivered a speech and hailed her brother for his relentless efforts. “Nobody can buy my brother, I proud of him,” she said in her speech.

The yatra has received support of RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and other farmer organisations. RLD’s general secretary Trilok Tyagi said party chief Jayant Chaudhary has welcomed the yatra. “Our party leaders will welcome the yatra at Mawikalan and other places in Baghpat and Shamli districts,” said Tyagi.

Leaders of BKU will also welcome the yatra at Mawikalan and other places in Uttar Pradesh. Union leaders and workers would turn up in good numbers to welcome the yatra at Mawikalan, said Pratap Gurjar, BKU’s Baghpat district unit president.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also tweeted in support of the yatra and Rahul Gandhi’s efforts. BSP MP from Amroha Kunwar Danish Ali also tweeted in support of the yatra. “As Bharat Jodo Yatra enters UP today, good to see people, especially youngsters, welcoming Rahul Gandhi ji with unseen enthusiasm and renewed hopes for a better tomorrow. I hope Rahulji will be able to bring about a change in uniting people in a divided society,” he said.

Three big pandals have been put up on the outskirts of Mawikalan village that can accommodate over 5000 people. Congress leader Manoj Tyagi, who is one of the coordinators of yatra, said people of U.P. had given a rousing welcome to the yatra. Tyagi has been with yatra since its beginning. He claimed that yatra’s biggest achievement was that it had given courage to common people to come out of their fear.

He said Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had returned to Delhi and will arrive at Mawikalan village early on Wednesday morning. He said the yatra had instilled a ray of hope among people. One Seema Sharma from Ghaziabad said the yatra will bring about a positive change in politics and people of the country. “Ruling BJP government is an anti-poor and anti-farmer government which has sold the entire country,” she alleged.