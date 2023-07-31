Bharatiya Janata Party to send Uttar Pradesh mayors to Gujarat for training

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will send the newly-elected mayors and district panchayat chiefs of the local bodies to Gujarat and Haryana for training so that they can conduct their duties more effectively, officials said.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Singh Patel said, “Training of all elected BJP corporators of Varanasi Municipal Corporation and Prayagraj Municipal Corporation will be held in Varanasi in the last week of August. Likewise, training of elected district panchayat chairmen of BJP is proposed in Surajkund, Haryana on August 7 and 8.”

“On the other hand, all the elected mayors of the BJP will visit Gujarat. The purpose is to train public representatives on various subjects so they can become more accountable to the public while discharging their responsibilities,” said Singh.

Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said that the BJP has planned training programmes for mayors, district panchayat presidents and corporators on different subjects related to their duty.

The mayors’ training is to be held in Surat and Ahmedabad most likely in the last week of August, said Rathi.

