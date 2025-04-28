Bhondsi and Mangar forests reel under admin apathy

Gurugram: Environmental activists and birders have raised concerns over rampant habitat destruction in Bhondsi and Mangar forests, accusing the forest department of negligence that is pushing these ecologically sensitive areas toward irreversible damage. During a recent visit near a farmhouse in Mangar village, birders counted over 50 freshly cut trees, exposing large-scale deforestation in the Mangar Bani forest, a critical biodiversity hotspot. Rampant poaching, illegal tree felling are destroying habitats in forests of Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

In Bhondsi, visitors found a volleyball net and loudspeakers set up inside the core birding zone— activities that are strictly prohibited but are taking place, further threatening the fragile ecosystem.

“This volleyball court has come up only in the last 10 days. I have been visiting Bhondsi for three years and my friends for over a decade—there was never any volleyball court or sports activity here. Whether it was set up by the locals or others, the forest department must take responsibility. This is not a playground; it’s a butterfly-rich habitat crucial for the food chain of various bird species. With birders now banned from entry, there is no one to report these violations,” said Maan Singh, a birder from Delhi.

Birders allege that not only have they been barred from entering the forest, but critical threats like poaching, habitat tampering and illegal tree cutting continue unchecked. “Earlier too, when poaching was detected, the birders informed the authorities and saved nesting sites. Even now, when volleyball courts are being set up and trees critical for nesting scops owls are being cut, it is birders who are raising the alarm,” Singh added.

Praveen Gehlot, another birder, said the core nesting grounds for red-wattled lapwings and grey francolins, which are currently raising chicks, are being severely disturbed. “The destruction is not just tragic—it’s criminal negligence,” he said.

Pankaj Gupta, a birder from Delhi, expressed anger that while music systems and unauthorised gatherings are being allowed without any checks, the forest department chose to clamp down on responsible birders who were reporting issues. “This hypocrisy shows where the priorities lie,” Gupta said.

Responding to the growing outrage, Haryana forest minister Rao Narbir Singh said that the allegations of habitat destruction and unauthorised activities inside the Bhondsi and Mangar forests would be taken very seriously. “I have directed the department to immediately inspect the sites. We will ensure that any structures or activities that disturb the natural ecosystem are removed without delay. The protection of wildlife and forest habitats is our topmost priority, and strict action will be taken against anyone found violating forest norms. We are committed to restoring order and safeguarding Gurugram’s critical green lungs,” he said.

Meanwhile, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Gurugram, RK Jangra, assured that immediate steps were being initiated. “We have already instructed the range officer concerned to visit the site and have the volleyball net removed immediately. A field team is being deployed to verify reports of tree cutting and other disturbances. If any violations are found, necessary legal action will follow,” Jangra said, adding that field reports would be reviewed personally to ensure no violation is overlooked.