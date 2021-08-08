Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / BHU, AstraZeneca roll out cancer screening camp for women in Varanasi
others

BHU, AstraZeneca roll out cancer screening camp for women in Varanasi

By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 11:59 PM IST
(FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

AstraZeneca India (AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited), a leading science-led biopharmaceutical company and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), conducted a cancer screening camp for women in Varanasi on Sunday.

It is the second such camp set up in and around Varanasi, as a part of the Ganga Godavari cancer screening programme, since its launch in March 2021.

The programme strives to spread awareness on the importance and need for early detection of oral, breast, and cervical cancers in women and facilitate detection of such cancers at this specialised screening camp.

More than 100 women underwent screening in a camp organised two days ago, and five suspected cases were referred for further evaluation, said Dr Amita Yadav, AstraZeneca Pharma CSR Lead in a press statement.

The current phase of the programme, introduced in March of 2021, is being conducted in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, in consensus with NHM and the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW).

The department of community medicine at the institute of medical sciences, BHU, acts as a nodal agency for this programme. The department of obstetrics and gynaecology, general surgery and dentistry provided an expert team of medical professionals for the provision of screening services at the health and wellness centre at Tikri.

More than 300 women participated in the cancer screening camp held at Varanasi in March 2021. As many as 15 women were referred to tertiary care hospitals for further management, according to the press statement.

In its first phase, the programme was implemented in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Till now, more than 76 camps have been conducted under the Ganga Godavari Initiative.

