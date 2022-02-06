Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BHU celebrates 107th Foundation Day

The main programme was organised at the ‘sthapana sthal (foundation place)’ near the BHU’s trauma centre of the university where vice chancellor prof Sudhir Jain made floral offerings.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) celebrated its 107th foundation Day with enthusiasm on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami on Saturday.

The main programme was organised at the ‘sthapana sthal (foundation place)’ near the BHU’s trauma centre of the university where vice chancellor prof Sudhir Jain made floral offerings. He also participated in religious ceremony. Rector prof VK Shukla, registrar Dr Neeraj Tripathi, directors of institutes, deans of faculties, teachers, officers, employees and members of BHU fraternity were also present on the occasion.

The vice-chancellor said Vasant Panchami is an important festival for people across the country but it has a special significance in BHU.

“Today we must think about the role Mahamana (Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya) played in building an institution without any resources or technology,” he said.

“BHU’s foundation day is an occasion for all of us to ponder on one very important thing on if we are doing enough for the growth of our institution? Have we learnt anything from the life, contribution and sacrifices of Mahamana or are we still concerned about our own interests. Let’s introspect and decide the ways to help the university to grow further,” he added.

