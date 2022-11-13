Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / BHU conference: India praised for curbing illegal synthetic drug production

BHU conference: India praised for curbing illegal synthetic drug production

others
Published on Nov 13, 2022 12:23 AM IST

The Indian-American doctor, who was elevated to the post by US Senate in November last year, on Saturday spoke about India’s future in healthcare and medicine, pandemic management, drug trafficking and partnership between India and the US in the sectors.

The session involved a discussion on the development of infrastructure to make healthcare affordable (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Varanasi: Hailing India as the “pharmacy of the world”, the United States National Drug Control Policy director, Dr Rahul Gupta, praised India for effectively curbing the manufacturing of illegal synthetic drugs while also raising concerns over the rising cases of addiction in the rural parts of the country.

The Indian-American doctor, who was elevated to the post by US Senate in November last year, on Saturday spoke about India’s future in healthcare and medicine, pandemic management, drug trafficking and partnership between India and the US in the sectors, on the second day of the seventh Ideal Village Conference here. The meet was being organised by Banaras Hindu University’s Institute of Management Studies in collaboration with Stanford University and others.

The conference saw participation of eminent personalities from around the globe. The second day kicked off with a discussion on ‘healthcare and nutrition’. Prof Kanwaljeet J S Anand of Stanford University initiated the session that was also virtually attended by spiritual guru Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, the founder of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence in Karnataka.

The session involved a discussion on the development of infrastructure to make healthcare affordable in the remote areas as well as the incorporation of nutrition into daily dietary habits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP