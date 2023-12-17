BHU Convocation: Universities should promote innovation in teaching, learning, research, says principal scientific advisor to GoI

Principal scientific advisor to the Government of India Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood said the motto of all universities should be to promote innovation in teaching, learning and research, and cross-pollinate new ideas, technologies and world views. He added National Education Policy 2020 was a step towards creating an ignited workforce that is responsive to regional, national and global needs.

Graduating student Bhadra Priya from Kerala receives a Chancellor’s medal during the 103rd convocation of Banaras Hindu University, in Varanasi on Saturday. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the government was implementing ‘Quantum Mission’ given the potential this technology has in bringing great transformation in the times to come. He urged the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to look at this evolving technology and see how the varsity can make its contribution.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Delivering the 103rd convocation address at the BHU’s Swatantrata Bhawan, Prof Sood said world today looked at India with admiration and expectations that it would contribute to solving global issues, such as clean energy, water remediation, clean environment and sustainable growth.

The convocation saw presentation of 27 medals (Chancellor Medals, Late Maharaja Vibhuti Narayan Singh Gold Medals, and BHU medals) to 23 students. As part of the convocation, a total of 14,680 students were being conferred degrees, the note said. These include 7,602 undergraduate, 6,002 post-graduate, 32 M. Phil, and 1,044 Ph.D. degrees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Education, science, technology and innovation, with the involvement of the entire society, are the four key pillars to a strong nation, he said according to a press note. However, he also pointed out that these pillars have functioned in silos for long and it was high time that the silos were broken, calling for deeper engagement among all four of them.

Invoking BHU’s revered founder Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya in underlining the role of science, Prof. Sood said that basic science of today would be translated sooner or later into technologies.

“India realises that it has to be at par with global competition in digital technologies and the contemporary areas of focus, and hence, the government of India has conceptualised national missions on many such technologies like cyber physical system, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence over and above the Anusandhan National Research Foundation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lauding the BHU for its role in holistic education, Sood reiterated the role of social sciences and humanities in building the nation.

Delivering the welcome address, vice-chancellor Prof. Sudhir Kumar Jain said the BHU was celebrated for its academic heritage, and revered for blending traditional knowledge systems with modern education. The institution’s ethos emphasises social responsibility, inclusivity, and a commitment to contributing to the nation’s development through education, research, and community engagement.

Sharing the progress being made by the varsity on various fronts, the vice-chancellor said the varsity was focusing on nurturing talent, enhancing research facilities, augmenting student support, modernizing infrastructure, and enhancing alumni engagement. Prof. Jain listed the initiatives undertaken as part of Institution of Eminence scheme to empower students and teachers and advancing BHU’s quest for excellence. He added that BHU has the responsibility, the opportunity, and the capacity to show the way forward to public universities in light of the stiff challenge and competition being posed by private universities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The main ceremony was presided over by chancellor Justice Giridhar Malaviya. The graduands were sworn the pledges by the chancellor. Registrar Prof. Arun Kumar Singh announced the names of the students who were presented the medals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON