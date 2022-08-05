BHU V-C highlights varsity approach to fighting drug menace

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) vice-chancellor prof Sudhir Kumar Jain has said that universities and educational institutions have a big role to play in the fight against drug abuse and addiction, and in safeguarding the youth.

Jain was speaking during a National Youth and Students’ Interaction Program on ‘Nashe Se Azaadi’ on Thursday.

Seventy-five institutions from all over the country joined the programme as did vice-chancellors from select universities, who shared their ideas and experiences. The online programme was addressed by Union minister of social justice and empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar and attended by the ministers of state and the secretary in the ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, Jain said that educational institutions must create an atmosphere where no student feels lonely, isolated or left out. It is because of this feeling that sometimes, out of boredom, loneliness and an urge to get a momentary kick, youth are drawn towards narcotics, said prof Jain.

“We as institutions must engage our students constructively so that they start finding that kick in productive and positive things like sports, art, culture or building a better personality and career,” he said.

Sharing the BHU experience, he informed participants of the programme that BHU has adopted a two-pronged approach in order to engage students.

“We are taking measures for improving their life skills and at the same time developing a system which looks after the wellness aspect for students,” he said.

The vice-chancellor said that BHU has started these initiatives from Mahila Mahavidyalaya – the women’s college of BHU. Next on the agenda are the Faculties of Arts, Social Sciences, and “eventually we plan to expand the programme across the university in order to benefit the maximum number of students”.