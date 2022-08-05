BHU V-C highlights varsity approach to fighting drug menace
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) vice-chancellor prof Sudhir Kumar Jain has said that universities and educational institutions have a big role to play in the fight against drug abuse and addiction, and in safeguarding the youth.
Jain was speaking during a National Youth and Students’ Interaction Program on ‘Nashe Se Azaadi’ on Thursday.
Seventy-five institutions from all over the country joined the programme as did vice-chancellors from select universities, who shared their ideas and experiences. The online programme was addressed by Union minister of social justice and empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar and attended by the ministers of state and the secretary in the ministry.
Speaking on the occasion, Jain said that educational institutions must create an atmosphere where no student feels lonely, isolated or left out. It is because of this feeling that sometimes, out of boredom, loneliness and an urge to get a momentary kick, youth are drawn towards narcotics, said prof Jain.
“We as institutions must engage our students constructively so that they start finding that kick in productive and positive things like sports, art, culture or building a better personality and career,” he said.
Sharing the BHU experience, he informed participants of the programme that BHU has adopted a two-pronged approach in order to engage students.
“We are taking measures for improving their life skills and at the same time developing a system which looks after the wellness aspect for students,” he said.
The vice-chancellor said that BHU has started these initiatives from Mahila Mahavidyalaya – the women’s college of BHU. Next on the agenda are the Faculties of Arts, Social Sciences, and “eventually we plan to expand the programme across the university in order to benefit the maximum number of students”.
As Delhi chalks out new liquor policy, traders pitch in with ideas
The city's liquor traders have requested the state government that they should be allowed to run their vends even beyond August 31, when their licences under the current excise policy will expire, according to officials aware of the matter. The traders made the suggestion in a meeting with Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday evening, which came in the backdrop of uncertainty over the continuation of private vends.
Political circles abuzz over Sharad Pawar’s silence on Raut’s arrest
Mumbai: It has been four days since Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges but the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is unusually quiet and has not reacted so far. Pawar's silence has raised eyebrows in political circles as the leader always maintained that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is misusing the central agencies to harass political opponents. Party leaders stand divided over this uncommon phenomenon.
State govt reinstates DCP Parag Manere suspended by MVA in December
The state government has reinstated deputy commissioner of police Parag Manere, who was suspended after Manere's name cropped up in two extortion cases along with former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Manere was posted as DCP in Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) when he was suspended. Joint secretary in the home department, Venkatesh Bhat, on August 3 issued the order reinstating the Indian Police Service officer.
Brisk tazia sales brighten lives of makers in Lucknow
Muharram is a time of mourning but the brisk sale of tazias—the replicas of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain – has brightened the lives of the city's traditional tazia makers, after two years of a pandemic-induced lull. A traditional tazia-maker at Kazmain, Sarfaraz Mirza said that the Covid-19 crisis had almost paralysed tazia-makers. “But the rush of customers this year is a clear sign that things are returning to normal,” said Mirza.
Healthcare executive loses ₹7.20 lakh to blackmailers
Mumbai: A 43-year-old healthcare executive from Mumbai has lost ₹7.20 lakh to frauds who blackmailed him by posing as Delhi cyber police officials. The executive, a resident of Chinchpokli, had on July 13 received a Facebook friend request from a woman named Ankita Sharma. He accepted the request and the two of them began chatting. Sharma later made a video call to the complainant and began undressing.
