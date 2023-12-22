BHU V-C visits South Campus, interacts with faculty members, students

Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain, vice-chancellor, BHU, reviewed the infrastructure and student amenities on the Rajiv Gandhi South Campus, Barkachha, of the university and sought inputs as well as suggestions from students and teachers for further improvement. Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain, vice-chancellor, BHU (HT File Photo)

He expressed satisfaction over the progress of the soon-to-be-started campus wi-fi facility, cyber library and upgrade of the library. He assured that the ongoing projects will soon be completed.

During the interaction with the members of the faculty of veterinary sciences, Prof Jain suggested that regular meetings of faculty members be held to address routine issues and look for ways to further grow and advance the university and its campus.

He assured that funds will not be an issue to upgrade and develop the campus in order to offer a better campus life to students and teachers. Prof Jain called for greater efforts regarding leadership development programme and placement activities. Professor in-charge, South Campus, Prof V K Mishra apprised the vice-chancellor about the new initiatives taken on the campus. He informed that installation of CCTV in hostels is underway while streetlights are also being erected across the campus.

The vice-chancellor was accompanied by several senior officials of the university including Prof SVS Raju, director, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Prof Ramesh Chand & Dr Anand Gopal Bandopadhyaya, advisors to the vice-chancellor, Prof Ambika Prasad Singh, Dr Manoj Kumar Mishra, Dr Sandeep Choudhary, Prof Ashish Singh, and others.