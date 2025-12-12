BHU’s 105th Convocation: Lead the new era, NITI Aayog’s Saraswat tells graduates

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat urged graduating students to aspire to become transformational leaders of the “new era” as he delivered the success mantras during the 105th Convocation of Banaras Hindu University. The degree holders during the 105th Convocation of BHU (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Dr Saraswat said, “The choices you make in the years ahead will shape not only your individual journeys but the trajectory of the nation itself.”

He told students that as the graduating Class of 2025, they stand at a pivotal moment when India is redefining its place in the world. “Your professional decisions, your innovative spirit, and your commitment to ethical leadership will determine how confidently the nation moves into its next era. The responsibility is immense, but so is your capability,” he said, urging them to remember the communities and mentors who supported them throughout their academic journey.

Dr Saraswat highlighted the qualities that should guide their leadership: humility, integrity, empathy, discipline, lifelong learning and collaboration. He said these values were embodied by Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the revered founder of BHU.

Praising BHU’s contribution to the freedom movement, nation-building and scientific progress, the former DRDO Secretary said the university’s legacy forms the foundation for the success of today’s graduates. Among them, he said, he sees engineers who will design tomorrow’s infrastructure, technologists who will democratise innovation and leaders who will navigate complexity with wisdom.

“You represent the finest outcome of India’s educational ecosystem, equipped with knowledge that spans artificial intelligence, sustainable engineering, management sciences and applied research,” he said. Graduating, he added, is not the end of learning but the beginning of a new phase.

Congratulating the Class of 2025, vice-chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi said the academic year 2024–25 had been one of significant achievements for the university.

Highlighting the university’s progress, the VC stated that 115 distinguished faculty members joined BHU this year, bringing global experience and strong research credentials. The university produced over 4,980 scholarly publications, which collectively received more than one lakh citations, and achieved an H-index of 268. Meanwhile, 33 new patents were filed and 18 granted, underscoring BHU’s innovation ecosystem.

During the ceremony, Chancellor Medals, Late Maharaja Vibhuti Narayan Medals and BHU Medals were awarded to meritorious students (list enclosed). Dr Saraswat, Prof Chaturvedi, rector Prof Sanjay Kumar and registrar Prof Arun Kumar Singh jointly conferred medals and degrees.

A total of 7,449 undergraduate degrees, 5,484 postgraduate degrees, 712 PhD degrees, 4 MPhil degrees, and 1 Doctor of Science degree were awarded during the convocation. A total of 556 medals were also presented across institutes and faculties.