Bibi Jagir Kaur, president SGPC: My tenure was about reconnecting with people

With the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) House assembling on November 29 (Monday) to choose its office-bearers, including the president, incumbent chief Bibi Jagir Kaur tells HT that reaching a consensus over the calendar issue will be an important challenge for her successor. She adds that she moved cautiously during her one-year tenure as the SGPC needed to reach stability and reconnect with people.

ARE YOU SATISFIED WITH YOUR PERFORMANCE? WHAT ARE THE INITIATIVES YOU TOOK?

A year is a short time; many tasks are pending. I devoted myself, full-time, to serve as the president and am satisfied. I started the ‘Ghar Ghar Andar Dharamsaal’ (sacred shrine within every home) drive. I will be happy if my successor takes it forward. Work on two serais has started; the new building of Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan is near completion.

YOU HOSTED MODERN SIKH MISSIONARIES, ANNOYING TRADITIONAL SEMINARIES LIKE THE DAMDAMI TAKSAL. HOW DID YOU TACKLE THIS?

I never compromised on principles, and there were no direct attempts to pressure me; the media might have been used. Modern Sikh Missionary institutions were happy that the SGPC had invited them, for the first time, and allowed them to share views from the stage at Sri Darbar Sahib. Globally, the community hailed the move.

YOU SUPPORT THE ORIGINAL NANAKSHAHI CALENDAR, BUT THE ROW COULD NOT BE SETTLED. WHY?

The community must reach a consensus. I did not want to create confusion. The SGPC was under fire when I joined and I aimed to bring stability and then reconnect with people. My successor must address the calendar issue and bridge rifts within the community.

YOU FAILED TO ENSURE THAT WOMEN BE ALLOWED TO PERFORM KIRTAN AT THE GOLDEN TEMPLE.

The Sikh faith, unequivocally, grants equality to women. Hence, Sikh women perform kirtan at the Manji Sahib Diwan Hall on the Golden Temple premises. They don’t do it at the sanctum sanctorum, which has its own protocol. During recruitment, ‘ragis’ take a tough exam and fulfil some conditions. We have not produced eligible women ragi jathas. Only politicians, activists, intellectuals or journalists raise this demand, not women ragi jathas.

THIS WAS YOUR FOURTH TERM. HOW WAS IT DIFFERENT?

There is dip in the quality of employees at the SGPC. The system has weakened, and will take 2-3 years to be set right. The president has to be strict.

ARE YOU HINTING THAT THE ONE-YEAR TENURE IS TOO SHORT?

If the SGPC House is elected for five years, the president should also be there for five years. Till the Sikh Gurdwara Act is amended in Parliament, this is not possible.

WILL YOU CONTESTS ASSEMBLY POLLS?

I will abide by the party decision. I am more satisfied when I do ‘sewa’ though, serving as an MLA or a minister is also important.

THE PERCEPTION IS THAT THE SGPC PRESIDENT BATTLES POLITICAL PRESSURE. IS IT TRUE?

Not at all. The Badals have never asked anything from me. Sukhbir has expressed satisfaction at my performance.

THE PLAN TO RAZE THE HISTORIC GURU RAM DAS SERAI HAS INVITED PUBLIC WRATH. HAS IT BEEN SCRAPPED?

No. It has been delayed, as we don’t have a place to accommodate devotees, when renovation or construction starts.