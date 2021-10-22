Bihar constable shot dead while foiling loot bid

PATNA

A Bihar Police constable was shot dead while resisting a robbery bid on an elderly woman on the Jehanabad-Biharsharif state highway Thursday evening, the police said.

Constable Bibhuti Kumar Sharma, a resident of Makhdumpur in Jehanabad, was brought to Patna Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition where he died on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma was posted in the state capital and was currently on leave.

According to police, around 9.45 pm on Thursday, Sharma was at Kako bus stand when he saw some four miscreants on motorcycles trying to loot a gold chain from a woman. He gave them a chase and even caught one of them when one of the robbers shot him in the waist and leg before making an escape. He was rushed by passerby to Sadar Hospital, from where he was referred to the PMCH.

“A case of murder and robbery attempt has been registered in the Town police station,” said Jehanabad superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Ranjan.

On Friday, irate locals disrupted vehicular traffic on the highway in protest. “Crimes are being committed with impunity. The criminals don’t fear the police,” said local resident Satpal Sharma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}