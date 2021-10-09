Home / Cities / Others / Bihar crosses 6-cr jabs mark
Bihar crossed the 6-crore dose vaccination mark out of its target population of 7.22 crore on Saturday. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 09:47 PM IST
By HTC

Bihar crossed the 6-crore dose vaccination mark out of its target population of 7.22 crore on Saturday, state’s health minister Mangal Pandey said.

“We achieved administering 6-crore Covid-19 vaccination doses to beneficiaries in the state today with people’s cooperation, support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of chief minister Nitish Kumar. We had set up 15,000 vaccination sites and pressed into service over 50,000 personnel on the job,” Pandey said.

“If we continue to get the same cooperation of our people, we will achieve administering 8 crore doses in the state by December,” the minister said.

Chief minister Kumar had on June 11 set a target to administer 6 crore jabs to 6 crore people by December. The state had then achieved around 1.16 crore jabs.

