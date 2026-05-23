PATNA Several top leaders of BJP and JD(U) have made it to the 16 member state-level 20 point programme committee responsible for overseeing development works and governance matters to give impetus to state welfare schemes, officials said on Saturday.

Bihar gets 20 point programme committee; JD(U) holds max seats

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Significantly, JD(U) retains the maximum number of seats. In total, there are seven members from the JD(U) in the committee whereas BJP has around six members. Besides, the newly-formed body has one MLA from LJP(RV), Murari Prasad Gautam. The LJP(RV) is an ally of the NDA.

Headed by chief minister (CM) Samrat Choudhary, the body has deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary as its working chairman. Meanwhile, BJP state president and MLA Sanjay Saraogi and Umesh Kushwaha, state JD(U) president have been listed as vice chairpersons.

Under the norms, the vice chairpersons in the committee get the status of state ministers while members of the committee get the status of deputy ministers apart from the perks and allowances as a MLA, a notification by the cabinet secretariat department said on Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} Among other notables in the list are Chetan Anand, a JD(U) MLA and son of former MP Anand Mohan and Neelam Devi, a former MLA and wife of strongman and sitting MLA Anant Singh. Former MLA Prahlad Yadav, aligned with JD(U), is also a member, party leaders said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among other notables in the list are Chetan Anand, a JD(U) MLA and son of former MP Anand Mohan and Neelam Devi, a former MLA and wife of strongman and sitting MLA Anant Singh. Former MLA Prahlad Yadav, aligned with JD(U), is also a member, party leaders said. {{/usCountry}}

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As per political buzz, Chetan’s listing aims to mollify Mohan who recently expressed displeasure over JD(U) “ignoring” his son as a candidate for the ministerial berth. He alleged some leaders close to former CM Nitish Kumar were ‘damaging’ the party, a claim rubbished by JD(U) leaders.

“It is pertinent that Chetan’s inclusion has much to do with recent statements of his father against the leadership of JD(U). It is a move to placate Mohan, who holds a clout in Bihar’s Kosi area and other parts of the state,” said an NDA leader on the condition of anonymity.

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However, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar in a statement on Saturday said that the nomination of members in the committee is a prerogative of the chief minister. He also denied the perception that Chetan was included in the committee under someone’s pressure.

“Chetan is an MLA of the party and worked closely with former CM Nitish Kumar and continues to work with health minister Nishant Kumar. He has never spoken against the JD(U) leadership and now has been given responsibility. It is a decision taken by top leaders,” Neeraj said.

An RJD leader seeking anonymity said, “It looks more like a consolation prize for Mohan as his son has got a place in the body after being ignored in ministerial expansion. There is nothing new in it.” Meanwhile, RJD or other partners of the INDIA bloc have not commented on it.

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