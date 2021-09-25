Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Bihar judge in news for bail orders taken off judicial work by HC
others

Bihar judge in news for bail orders taken off judicial work by HC

According to HC sources, in an order passed on Friday, the court directed Avinash Kumar, additional district and sessions judge posted in Jhanjharpur subdivision of Madhubani district, not to undertake judicial work until further orders.
By HTC and agencies, Patna/darbhanga
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Patna High Court (HT File)

The Patna High Court has restrained from judicial work a lower court judge in Bihar who has recently been in the headlines because of his peculiar orders.

According to HC sources, in an order passed on Friday, the court directed Avinash Kumar, additional district and sessions judge posted in Jhanjharpur subdivision of Madhubani district, not to undertake judicial work until further orders.

On September 18, the judge had granted bail to a molestation accused on the condition that he wash and iron clothes of all women in his village by way of repentance.

On September 23, the same judge granted bail to two men, accused in an assault case, on the condition that they would give half a litre of milk to five children of Mahadalit families free of cost for the next six months, a lawyer involved in the case said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

National testing agency to conduct railway exams soon

Odisha asks collectors of 7 districts in path of Cyclone Gulab to begin evacuation

‘Our kids don’t start preparing early’: Assam’s only student who cracked UPSC this year

Allahabad University begins process to fill 412 non-teaching posts
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP