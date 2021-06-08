Bihar lifts lockdown after 35 days, night curfew to stay

PATNA

Bihar lifted the statewide lockdown on Tuesday, 35 days after it was first imposed on May 5 to control the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, but allowed the night curfew to continue.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar announced the decision soon after the meeting of state’s crisis management group, which he chaired.

Under the new arrangement, offices, government as well as private, will be allowed to function with 50% attendance till 4 pm and all shops can remain open on alternate days till 5 pm. Use of private vehicles will also be allowed.

However, all education institutions, religious places, parks, malls, gyms and cinema halls will remain closed till further orders.

The government will review the situation next week before it takes any decision on opening educational institutions. Till then, it has advised for continuation of online classes.

The restrictions imposed on marriages and last rites rituals will continue.

The night curfew will remain in force from 7 pm to 5 am. “There is still a need to avoid crowding,” Kumar said.

Visitors will not be allowed in government and private offices while shops will open on alternate days, as per the directions given by district collectors.

The lockdown, which started on May 5, was extended four times, the last being on June 2.

The Covid situation in Bihar has improved during the lockdown. Positivity rate has dropped to less than 1% and while recovery rate stands close to 98%.

