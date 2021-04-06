Bihar: Monthly remuneration for guest lecturers doubled

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the education department’s proposal to substantially enhance the remuneration of guest lecturers roped in universities and constituent colleges for want of regular teachers.

As per the proposal approved by the cabinet at its meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, guests lecturers would now be paid ₹1,500 per class and up to ₹50,000 a month. Currently, they are paid ₹1,000 per lecture and a maximum of ₹25,000 per month.

Officials said hundreds of guest lecturers had been appointed in various universities and over 250 constituent colleges to make up for the absence of regular teachers. The education department had mooted the proposal to fill up the vacancies of regular teaching staff in universities and constituent colleges recently. However, the process may take a few months to complete.

In another important decision, the Cabinet gave its nod to the social welfare department’s plan to run old age homes in all towns under the Mukhya Mantri Vriddhjan Ashram Sthal Yojna to ensure dignified life for the destitute old persons from the current fiscal.

The new scheme entails running a total of 139 old age homes, each with 50-bed capacity, in different towns. A sum of ₹42.97 lakh has been sanctioned as fixed operational cost to run each of these centres for five years, while a recurring cost of ₹63.38 lakh would be spent annually.

The Cabinet also approved the energy department’s plan to pay ₹7,465 crore to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on account of subsidy offered on electricity by the state government to the consumers and compensating the aggregate technical and commercial losses incurred by the North and South Bihar power distribution companies in the fiscal 2021-22.

Other Cabinet decisions

Old age homes

Nod to plan to run old age homes, 139 in all and each with 50-bed capacity, in all towns in the state from the current fiscal under the Mukhya Mantri Vriddhjan Ashram Sthal Yojna aimed at providing dignified life for the destitute old

Power bill

Nod for energy department’s plan to pay ₹7,465 crore to NTPC on account of subsidy offered on electricity by the state govt to consumers and for compensating losses incurred by power distribution companies in fiscal 2021-22