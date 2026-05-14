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Bihar plans mandatory nurse training, tele-ICU hubs to strengthen critical care services

Bihar plans mandatory ICU nurse training, tele-ICU hubs, and GPS hospital mapping to enhance critical care services following Supreme Court guidelines.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 08:26 pm IST
By Ruchir Kumar
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PATNA The Bihar health department has planned mandatory intensive care unit (ICU) nurse training, tele-ICU hubs, GPS mapping of hospitals and stricter staffing norms to strengthen intensive care services across the state. The action was taken in line with an expert consultation following the Supreme Court’s latest guidelines, officials said on Thursday.

Bihar plans mandatory nurse training, tele-ICU hubs to strengthen critical care services

The experts identified five key manpower priorities, led by mandatory induction training for all ICU nurses before deployment. The Bihar Nursing Council will prepare a skill-based training roadmap, while nursing curricula are proposed to be upgraded to better equip graduates to manage critically ill patients.

The health department also proposed a statewide ICU specialist gap assessment to identify shortages of intensivists and develop short and medium-term critical care certification programmes. Efforts would also be made to increase postgraduate seats in ICU-related specialities in medical colleges.

In addition, the plan includes training healthcare workers on standardised ICU referral protocols for timely admission, establishing tele-ICU hubs to connect remote hospitals with specialists for real-time consultation and simplifying standardised ICU documentation to reduce unnecessary paperwork while maintaining proper patient records.

Officials said the meeting, chaired by Bihar’s former health secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh (since shifted) on April 29, concluded with consensus on the feasibility of the guidelines and agreement to fast-track measures that strengthen ICU services and compliance monitoring across the state.

The consultation, attended by senior officials, representatives of the Indian Medical Association, Bihar, and experts from government and private hospitals, aimed to prepare an action plan for implementing the SC-mandated “Guidelines for Organisation and Delivery of Intensive Care Services”, issued on April 20, 2026.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ruchir Kumar

Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar.

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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Bihar plans mandatory nurse training, tele-ICU hubs to strengthen critical care services
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