Bihar youth working with German cruise goes missing

PATNA

A youth from Saran district of Bihar, who was working with a German cruise, has been missing since April 21 when the vessel set sail from Greece for Israel.

Abhinav Kumar, son of 55-year-old Sunil Kumar Malakar, headmaster of a school in Saran, last spoke to his father on April 19 and told him that the newly built cruise did not have any passenger.

Kumar, a resident of in Sonepur, was a crew member at Royal Caribbean International Cruise, which left Cyprus on April 21.

Since then, the family has approached everyone, from the Centre to the local police. Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy has taken up the matter with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Indian ambassador in Germany, Mukta Tomar.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Malakar said he received a call on April 21 informing him that his son had been missing during a jump in sea.

According to Malakar, the incident occurred at 50 nautical miles south of Cyprus. “The captain of the ship, Kumar’s room partner and other crew members seems to have been briefed as to what they have to say about the incident. Even the company officials are saying the exact same thing. No police case has not been registered. Company officials are avoiding our calls,” he said.

