Bill to establish Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority tabled in state assembly

The Nagaland legislative assembly on Thursday introduced a bill for the establishment of Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), shortly after chief minister Neiphiu Rio signed a memorandum of agreement for its creation with the Centre and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) on February 5. Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio (right) with Governor Nand Kishore Yadav in Kohima. (X)

The FNTA Bill, 2026, was introduced in the house by deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton during the ongoing state budget session.

CM Rio said the agreement reflects the government’s sustained commitment to increased parti`cipation in governance and achieving measurable outcomes for the people in the six eastern districts under which the FNTA will be formed, while also addressing the aspirations of all citizens of the state.

The chief minister informed that the state government is working to expedite the process for formation of an interim body of the FNTA. In addition, Rio, in his budget speech, mentioned that a ₹100.57 crore grants will be given to FNTA as the proportional allocation of the total divisible pool of the state development fund after netting out the statewide obligations, including the non-transferred departments.

The memorandum for FNTA was arrived at after prolonged dialogues surrounding the demand of the ENPO which represents the people of the Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir, Yimkhiung, and Eastern Sumi tribes from the six districts of Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator for a separate state since 2010 due to developmental lacunae in the region.

The FNTA, subject to review after 10 years, will grant legislative, executive, and financial autonomy to said districts. In Nagaland’s 60-member assembly, 20 members are from eastern Nagaland.

Meanwhile, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer said further consideration for the passing of the FNTA Bill will be taken up on Friday.