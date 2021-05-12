Home / Cities / Others / Bird flu at Kila Raipur: 50% of culling target completed in 3 days
others

Bird flu at Kila Raipur: 50% of culling target completed in 3 days

On the third day of culling operations at Kila Raipur poultry farm where bird flu has been confirmed, as many as 8,760 birds were culled on Tuesday by the rapid response teams of the animal husbandry department
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2021 01:47 AM IST
Eggs being destroyed at Kila Raipur poultry farm on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

On the third day of culling operations at Kila Raipur poultry farm where bird flu has been confirmed, as many as 8,760 birds were culled on Tuesday by the rapid response teams of the animal husbandry department.

Besides, 4,110 eggs were also destroyed. The approximate number of birds to be culled is 75,000. On Sunday, 19,200 birds were culled and another 12,400 birds were culled on Monday, making it a total of 40,360 birds culled in three days.

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, had confirmed avian influenza in the samples of birds sent from a poultry farm at Kila Raipur on May 7, prompting the administration to order culling of birds.

The samples were collected after the owner of Suba Singh Poultry Farm informed the administration about the mysterious death of 1,500 birds. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has already declared one-kilometre radius area around the farm as infected zone and up to 10km as surveillance zone.

On the third day of culling operations at Kila Raipur poultry farm where bird flu has been confirmed, as many as 8,760 birds were culled on Tuesday by the rapid response teams of the animal husbandry department.

Besides, 4,110 eggs were also destroyed. The approximate number of birds to be culled is 75,000. On Sunday, 19,200 birds were culled and another 12,400 birds were culled on Monday, making it a total of 40,360 birds culled in three days.

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, had confirmed avian influenza in the samples of birds sent from a poultry farm at Kila Raipur on May 7, prompting the administration to order culling of birds.

The samples were collected after the owner of Suba Singh Poultry Farm informed the administration about the mysterious death of 1,500 birds. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has already declared one-kilometre radius area around the farm as infected zone and up to 10km as surveillance zone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP