Bird flu in Barwala:Just ₹90 per culled bird will drive us to bankruptcy, says poultry farmers
Detection of avian influenza in two poultry farms of the Barwala belt has left poultry farm owners on tenterhooks about their fate.
Around 1.66 lakh chickens in five farms falling in the affected area are being culled after the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, confirmed presence of the virus in different areas of the belt.
While the government will be paying the affected poultry farms ₹90 for every bird culled, farmers say, this is pittance compared to the ₹500-crore loans, which were set to cripple the industry.
“Farm owners in Barwala belt owe over ₹500 crore in loans. How will they repay it, if birds are culled? Besides, over hundreds of workers at the affected poultry farms will be left unemployed,” said Darshan Kumar, president of the Haryana Poultry Farmers Association.
Farmers approach admn
On Monday, the association gave a representation to the Panchkula deputy commissioner, seeking that the compensation for each bird be increased to ₹450.
“Each bird costs the farm owners up to ₹500, but the government will be paying only ₹90, which was the rate back in 2013. Now, cost of raising each bird has increased manifold,” the association members said.
They also requested the administration to spare the farms situated near affected farms. “If authorities go about culling birds falling in the 1-km radius of affected farms, nearly 80 farms will go extinct,” said Rajesh Singla, owner of a poultry farm.
This mass culling is unprecedented, said Singla, who has been in the trade for the past 30 years. “This is the first time bird flu has been detected in Barwala belt, which called for culling of birds at this extent,” he added.
But, widespread culling will push farmers into bankruptcy, he said, adding that killing healthy birds just because they were in the 1km radius was unreasonable.
‘Banks will come after loan defaulters’
Sudhir Aggarwal, who has been in the business for 35 years, said, “Every farm owner has taken loan of ₹300 to ₹500 on each chicken, translating into a load of nearly ₹3 crore for 1 lakh birds. How will they tide over the losses if the government pays only ₹90 per bird?”
“In the next few months, private banks will start seizing farms of defaulting poultry owners. Where will they go then?” he questioned.
Nearly 30% farms had shut down over the past three years, especially during the ongoing pandemic, said Sishpal, owner of one of the farms, where culling is undergoing. With his farm set to lose around 1 lakh birds that cost him around ₹450 each, he said his business’ fate now hanged in balance.
BOX: Over 20,000 birds culled in 3
days, more samples taken
Panchkula The local administration collected more samples from poultry farms in the Barwala belt on Monday, even as culling of over 20,000 birds finished at two farms.
After bird flu was confirmed in samples taken from Siddharth Poultry Farm, Kheri, and Nature Poultry Farm, Dandlawar-Ganauli, the Haryana government on January 8 turned the area within a kilometre of the two epicentres as infected zone (covering three more farms in Kheri) and 1-10km as surveillance zone, besides announcing culling of 1.66 lakh birds in these farms.
With around 40 rapid action teams culling birds, deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said the situation was under control.
“Culling has been completed at Siddharth and Nature poultry farms. On Tuesday, four teams will complete sanitisation at these farms. Meanwhile, culling of birds has started at Narender poultry farm,” he said, adding that more samples were collected on Monday from 12 poultry farms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mother, brother among 3 held for murdering 24-year-old man, dumping body at Kasara Ghat near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan civic body shortlisted for the final round of Covid-19 innovation award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: TMC sets up control room to tackle complaints of dead birds in Thane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drugs found from warehouse of Mumbai’s famous paan vendor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman politician’s murder in Ambala: Serving life term for murder, shooter was out on parole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: As sales dive, shops in Panchkula stop stocking eggs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in Barwala:Just ₹90 per culled bird will drive us to bankruptcy, says poultry farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big blow to Akali Dal as former Mohali mayor’s group decides to go independent in MC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida residents demand road repairs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida begins preparation for chief minister’s visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Freedom 251’ scam kingpin arrested again, this time for duping traders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad to place solid waste collection bins underground at five locations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: Two found dead in illegal liquor factory; property owner, brokers arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muradnagar incident effect: Civic body steps up checks, all low quoted tenders will be scrutinised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana MC in clean-up mode for Punjab CM’s visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox