Bird flu: Poultry farms across Thane to be checked

In the wake of the current instances of bird flu in the state, Thane district’s food and drug department will inspect all the poultry farms across the district. The officials will also check on the chicken and egg sellers, to note their source and licenses will be checked and the poultry will also be medically examined across the district.

Suresh Deshmukh, joint commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, said, “Bird flu cases can be easily detected in live birds, which is under the supervision of the local bodies. Ideally, only those poultry can be slaughtered which are fit; hence all inspectors have been cautioned to find the source of the chicken and eggs in hotels.”

It has come to light that apart from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), none of the governing bodies within the district has an animal husbandry department. However, a district-level control room has been set up under the Thane district’s animal husbandry which will look after bird flu-related complaints. The helpline numbers are 022-25603311 and 18002330418.