BJP and NCP vote in favour of HCMTR realignment in Pune

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have together made changes to the HCMTR (High-Capacity Mass Transit Route) at some locations.

Both parties denied a willingness to have a discussion on this proposal and approved it by a majority at a special general body meeting.

Congress, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Nav Nirman Sena (MNS) opposed it saying that by changing the alignment, BJP and NCP changed the reservation of more than 0.1 million square feet of land.

The changes had been made at Kothrud, Karvengar, Gandhi lawns to Alankar chowky, Vadgaonsheri and Lohegaon.

Even the BJP’s Srinath Bhimale suggested one change at Parvati, which also got approved.

Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “The DPR of the HCMTR got approved earlier, but the ruling party keeps changing its alignment instead of starting it on the ground. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is aggressive, but BJP is wasting time making changes. “

The congress blamed BJP MP Kirit Somiya for objections on the Parvati land where the reservation is getting changed.

Congress leader Arvind Shinde said, “The land which is objected to by the BJP’s leader is getting free by changing reservation.”