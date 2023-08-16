BJP announces candidates for Tripura bypolls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) has announced its candidates amid confusion among three opposition parties, the CPM, Congress and TIPRA Motha, over a unified front for the upcoming bypolls as the Left released its own list.

Representational. (PTI File Photo)

Bypolls in Boxanagar and Dhanpur constituencies in Sepahijala district will be held on September 5, and the counting of votes will take place on September 8.

BJP national general secretary and office in-charge Arun Singh informed late on Tuesday that the central election committee of the party approved Tafajjal Hossain as the candidate from Boxanagar, and Bindu Debnath from Dhanpur.

The bye-elections are being held because of the death of Boxanagar CPM legislator Samsul Haque and the resignation of the elected BJP representative in Dhanpur.

Tofajjal Hossain had contested from Boxanagar in the assembly polls held in February, while Bindu Debnath is a local BJP leader at Dhanpur.

As many as 93,234 voters, will exercise their franchise at 51 polling stations in Boxanagar and 59 booths in Dhanpur.

The last date to file nominations is August 17, and the last date for withdrawal is August 21.The entire poll process is expected to be completed by September 10.

The Left declared Kaushik Chanda and Mijan Hossain, the son of former legislator Late Shamsul Haque, as the candidates from Dhanpur and Boxanagar, respectively.

