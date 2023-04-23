BJP appoints Rajeev Bindal as party’s Himachal Pradesh chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Rajeev Bindal as the state unit president of Himachal Pradesh after the party suffered defeat in the assembly polls in the state against Congress.

(Twitter Photo)

Bindal, who hails from Solan, has been a minister and assembly speaker.

BJP has also swapped positions of two state general secretaries (organisation), moving Siddharthan from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh and replacing him with Pawan Rana.

There was speculation about changes in Delhi after the BJP’s poor performance in the municipal elections. According to a senior party leader, the high command had been eyeing a reshuffle in Delhi after the BJP lost two consecutive assembly elections, but it was the debacle in the local polls that expedited the change.

The party had in March appointed Virendra Sachdev as the state unit president in Delhi.

“There is a move underway to reinvigorate the state unit in Delhi ahead of the 2024 polls. Though the party did well in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, winning all seven seats, the assembly results were abysmally poor. The party has never performed so badly in Delhi even when the Congress was at its peak,” the leader mentioned above said.

