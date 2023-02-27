‘BJP crossing all limits’: CM Bhupesh Baghel tweets on raids on a businessman

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday alleged that after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not succeed in disrupting the Congress’s conclave in the state, federal agencies targeted a businessman who helped the party organise the key event.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (ANI File Photo)

In a tweet in Hindi, Baghel said the BJP was crossing all limits.

“The ED’s (Enforcement Directorate) raid at the premises of my colleagues could not stop the plenary session, so on Saturday they reached the house of the businessman who was managing the event,” Baghel said in a post on Twitter.

The chief minister did not identify the businessman in the tweet.

The ED till now has not issued any statement regarding the recent raids.

In his tweet, the chief minister said some people reached the house of the businessman and introduced themselves as ED officers but did not show their identity cards or warrant.

“Those people threatened the businessman and sought answers on BJP’s allegations which were related to plenary session).

“…Efforts were made but the Congress conclave could not be stopped in any way. The face of dictatorship has been exposed. But we are not sacred and will not be afraid,” he said in the tweet.

On Sunday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that ED raids conducted in the state were designed to pressurize Congress leaders. Eight premises linked with Congress leaders and MLAs were raided by ED officials on Monday weekThe raids started on February 20.