Gujarat nagarpalika bypolls: BJP wins 21 of the 30 seats, Congress bags the rest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 21 out of the 30 seats in the local body bye-elections conducted on Sunday, while the Congress bagged nine seats after the results were declared on Tuesday. The polls included 29 municipalities and a city corporation.

BJP’s Rajeshbhai Rana won the in the bypolls for Surat municipal corporation’s Ward No 20.

“The people of Gujarat have once again demonstrated their unwavering trust in the party’s leadership and vision. This continuous support can be attributed to the guidance and direction provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dynamic leadership of state BJP president CR Patil. The BJP has risen to new heights in Gujarat, underlining the state’s rapid development and growth under the able governance of chief minister Bhupendra Patel’s administration,” said state BJP general secretary Rajani Patel.

Meanwhile, the Congress lost their deposits in three seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party faced the same outcome in five, including Surat, Rajpipla, Godhra, Porbandar, and Dhangadhra, Patel said.

Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil, however, claimed that the party’s seat count increased from five to nine, noting that they narrowly lost one seat, a margin of two votes, while another slipped away by merely four votes.

