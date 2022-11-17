BJP emulates Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Assam with ‘Rath Yatra’ in SC areas

Close on the heels of the Congress’ ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam that began earlier this month, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has undertaken a ‘Rath Yatra’ in order to connect with voters, especially those in rural areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Called the Gaon Sampark Abhiyan, the initiative by the scheduled caste (SC) ‘morcha’ (unit) of the BJP started on November 9 and aims to cover 3,200 SC-dominated villages in Assam.

It touched Golokganj in Dhubri district on Thursday led by state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita. All yatras will culminate in Barpeta district on November 26.

“Since its launch, the rath yatras have covered 1,200 villages that are dominated by people from the SC communities,” Kalita mentioned on his Facebook page.

“The primary aim of this yatra is to connect with members of SC communities and know about their lives and also to find out performance of central and state welfare schemes targeting them,” he added.

The Congress is already undertaking a 70-day statewide walk as part of its nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra, where party leaders will cover 834 km in 13 districts of Assam by foot to connect with voters. The yatra started from Dhubri on November 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are overwhelmed by the response our yatra has received since its start in Assam. This will go a long way in uniting the people against the divisive politics of BJP, not just in Assam but across the country,” Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh told journalists.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON