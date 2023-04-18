BJP fields Hemlata Diwakar Kushwaha as mayoral candidate for Agra

With quite an impressive track record of never losing the mayoral election since 1989, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Hemlata Diwakar Kushwaha as its candidate in Agra this time. BJP candidate Hemlata Diwakar filing nomination for mayor seat of Agra. (HT Photo)

Kushwaha had been the BJP MLA from Agra rural seat from 2017-2022 but was denied ticket in 2022 assembly polls.

It was a tussle till the last moment for the declaration of BJP candidate for Agra mayor seat as many staked claims including the heavyweights seeking ticket for family members. But finally, it was Hemlata Diwakar Kushwaha who was declared BJP candidate for the mayor election in Agra on Sunday night.

The 44-year-old graduate is trying her luck for the mayor seat reserved for Schedule Caste women candidates in Agra.

BJP had in the past two women mayors Baby Rani Maurya and Anjula Mahour.

Meanwhile, Hemlata Diwakar is to get a tough competition from BSP candidate Dr Lata Valmiki. Dr Valmiki has been associated with the BSP for a long time. She has done PhD after postgraduation in political science.

Congress has given ticket to Lata Kumari, a retired teacher while Samajwadi Party made changes in the name of its candidate. It had earlier declared Lalita Jatav as its candidate on Saturday but finally announced the name of Juhi Prakash (31).

A management graduate, Juhi Prakash is associated with the party since 2016 and had been the national secretary of Ambedkar Vahini of the SP. Juhi shot to limelight after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav funded the treatment of her father suffering from cancer who was facing tough time during demonetization.