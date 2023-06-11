BJP launches legal helpline to provide legal help to Karnataka workers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Karnataka on Saturday launched a dedicated helpline number to support its workers across the state who are allegedly facing legal difficulties at the hands of the ruling party. The service aims to provide legal assistance to party members involved in police cases, as announced by Tejasvi Surya, the MP of Bengaluru South and President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

The newly launched helpline number is 18003091907. (PTI)

Surya said that the party has enlisted the help of approximately 100 lawyers stationed throughout the state to provide support to those who contact the helpline seeking legal guidance and representation.

Addressing reporters, Surya emphasised that the helpline was established to combat false charges and reassured party members that they have the necessary legal resources to support them. “Even in the past, the Congress party has a history of silencing Hindu organizations with many false cases. To fight against the false cases, we launched the helpline number and we are fully equipped with the required legal support for our party members.”

The BJP has criticized the Congress-led government under Siddaramaiah, dubbing it the ‘Hitler government,’ and accused it of attempting to suppress dissenting voices. The state BJP unit took to Twitter and referred to the government as the “Hitler Sarkara,” claiming that it files baseless cases to silence party workers.

The state unit of the BJP tweeted, “@INCKarnataka or the Hitler Sarkara, which came to power in the state is trying to suppress our workers by filing false cases. The party will always stand on behalf of all our workers who are active in pro-national activities and will fight legally if necessary.

Responding to the BJP’s helpline initiative, Karnataka Minister MB Patil proposed the establishment of a helpline called ‘Peaceful Karnataka.’ “Requesting @DrParameshwara @PriyankKharge @DKShivakumar @CMofKarnataka to consider setting up a new helpline called ‘Peaceful Karnataka.’ To ensure there is no hatred being spread in Karnataka, and keep track of any such incidents. Our agenda is only Development & Progress, and to protect ‘Brand Karnataka’,” he tweeted.

