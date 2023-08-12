Assam BJP leader allegedly dies by suicide after her intimate photos go viral

A Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Kishan Morcha leader from Assam allegedly died by suicide in Guwahati on Friday evening after her obscene photo went viral on social media, people familiar with the matter said.

Indrani Tahbildar was the BJP’s Kisan Morach secretary in Assam (HT Photo/Sourced)

The deceased has been identified as Indrani Tahbildar, 44, Kisan Morach secretary from Golaghat district. She was staying in Guwahati for the last few years and was an active member of the party.

Police said they received calls from Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area on Friday evening and recovered the unconscious body from the spot, adding there were no marks of external injuries. “She was taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared her dead,” police said.

Her body was sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospitals (GMCH) for the post-mortem process on Friday night and further investigation is going on, said police.

Guwahati’s Chandmari police station officials said that the incident took place at around 5:40pm on Friday.

Tahbilda’s family members have claimed that she died by suicide, but it can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report, they said. “It is suspected that Tahbilda consumed poisonous substance and as per the initial investigation of the doctors, that caused the death,” said police.

Central Guwahati deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dipak Choudhury told HT that they are trying to find out “if this was an accidental death or a case of suicide”.

The family members have not accused anyone of her death and no complaint in this regard has been filed either, said the DCP.

According to the people familiar with the matter, Tahbilda had told some of her colleagues that someone is trying to blackmail her with her intimate pictures.

Her colleagues have accused an invitee member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha identified as one Anurag Chaliha of abetting the alleged suicide.

“She was worried because that person threatened her of sharing the photos on social media. That could be the reason behind her suicide,” said her colleagues while speaking to media persons.

Golaghat superintendent of police (SP) Pushkin Jain said they have received information about the incident but the matter is being investigated by Guwahati police and they are ready to provide full support for the investigation.

Tahbildar had previously held the post of vice president of Assam BJP’s Chamber of Commerce and the treasurer of Kisan Morcha.

According to the party’s sources, Tahbildar got involved in an extramarital affair with a senior BJP leader who used to stay at her house as a tenant.

