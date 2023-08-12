Husband arrested for killing Maharashtra BJP leader in MP’s Jabalpur

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Nagpur in Maharashtra, who went missing on August 2, was allegedly killed by her husband in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, police said on Friday.

Sana Khan

Jabalpur’s Gorabazar police on Friday arrested an eatery owner identified as Amit alias Pappu Sahu, who confessed to killing his wife Sana Khan and throwing her body into a river, said police.

Khan, a Nagpur resident and BJP minority cell member, went missing after visiting Jabalpur. According to her family, Khan’s last known location was in Jabalpur, where she had gone to meet Sahu.

The BJP leader had married Sahu in a court four months ago, said Kamal Maurya, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Jabalpur.

Sana had come to Jabalpur on August 2, but went missing on the same day, said the ASP.

The family members of Khan filed a complaint against Sahu, suspecting him to be behind the disappearance of their daughter.

Following the complaint, police arrested Sahu, who during the interrogation, confessed to killing Khan.

According to the initial investigation, the couple had a fight over a gold chain and money that Khan gifted to Sahu at the time of the court marriage, police said. However, police are further interrogating Sahu and trying to recover the body, said the ASP.

“Sana Khan had three mobile phones that were missing after the incident. Police are trying to get the call details. Amit Sahu was previously married to a policewoman they were separated,” ASP Maurya added.

