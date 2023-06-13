Woman BJP leader in Assam was murdered by boyfriend: Police

A day after the body of a woman Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jonali Nath was found near the National Highway-17 in the Assam’s Goalpara district, police said she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend.

Superintendent of police of Goalpara district, Rajesh Reddy confirmed that there was no sexual assault. (HT photo)

The accused, Hasanur Islam, was arrested on Monday.

According to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the deceased woman had an extra marital affair with him for over two years.

Addressing media persons, inspector general of CID, Assam, Debraj Upadhyay on Monday evening said that Hasanur admitted that he had an affair with Jonali Nath for more than two years, but he recently married another girl that enraged Junali.

“When Junali received the information, she started contacting him, but he initially avoided. On Sunday, he agreed to meet her and received her from a market area in Matia,” police said.

“Hasanur has confessed that on Sunday evening, Jonali came to meet him. He picked her up in his car in the Matia area and both started to argue inside the car. When she asked him about his marriage, he punched her leaving her unconscious,” Upadhyay said.

During the postmortem, doctors said a hard object could have been used to kill her, but Hasanur told police that he had punched her on her face until the time she lost consciousness.

“He also hit her head on the hard part of the car. When he realised that she died, he dumped her near the road and left. We have found the car which has bloodstains on it,” Upadhyay said.

Police confirmed that the car belonged to Hasanur and the bloodstains found on it matched with that of Jonali.

According to the woman’s family members, she left home on Sunday at around 4:30pm for some personal work.

When her husband tried to contact her after 7pm, her phone was unreachable after which the family members informed police who found the dead body around 12 midnight.

“At 7:13pm, Hasanur switched her mobile off. After her death, police examined the call records and traced him”, Upadhyay said.

Superintendent of police of Goalpara district, Rajesh Reddy confirmed that there was no sexual assault as some supporters of the leader had alleged.

He said that a detailed post-mortem was conducted, and it was found that there was no sexual assault.

“The doctors said that there is no sign of sexual assault. We are interrogating the arrested person and investigating the case,” he said.

After the postmortem, Jonali’s body was handed over to her family members for cremation.

BJP MP Queen Oja along with other party leaders attended the last rites of Jonali.

“An investigation has already been initiated by Assam Police and I am certain that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will soon get the justice they deserve”, she wrote on her official Twitter account.